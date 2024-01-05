Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Peraia, Greece

21 property total found
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 310 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has buil…
€175,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
€380,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1214 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€70,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 544 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wate…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 602 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building pe…
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building …
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 825 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Area : Perea
€85,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1819 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has the…
€1,000,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Land for Sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki in the area of Perea. One of the last few plots…
€700,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Area : Perea
€4,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4770 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€102,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 626 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
€225,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 440 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€160,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki.Construction is not allowed on…
€70,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 1
A plot for sale near Thessaloniki. An area of 4500 sq with possibility of construction of 20…
€330,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€300,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2670 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structure,…
€235,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€150,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 12 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
