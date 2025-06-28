Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Penteli Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 540 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one kitchen, o…
$1,14M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,28M
