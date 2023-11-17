Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Pentalofos, Greece

Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€360,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Pentalofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Pentalofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€380,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,50M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€240,000
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,40M
