Shops for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

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Stores in Peloponnese Region, Greece

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сommercial properties
18
hotels
12
1 property total found
Corner ground-floor commercial property for sale with a total area of 68 sq.m. in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Corner ground-floor commercial property for sale with a total area of 68 sq.m.
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Corner ground-floor commercial property for sale with a total area of 68 sq.m., featuring an…
$372,039
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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