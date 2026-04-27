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Cottages for sale in Pella, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pella, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pella, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$100,360
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Pella, Greece
Cottage
Pella, Greece
Area 295 m²
For sale a cottage of 295 sq.m in the town of Yannitsa in the Central Macedonia region of no…
$436,862
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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