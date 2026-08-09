Villas for sale in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

;
Edessa Municipality
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5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aravissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aravissos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 433 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 433 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$609,544
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,24M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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