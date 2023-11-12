Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Samari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Samari, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in North Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
€525,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Methone, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Methone, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€299,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Aravissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Aravissos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€550,000

Properties features in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
