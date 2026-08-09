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Townhouses for sale in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

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Edessa Municipality
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3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Arnissa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Arnissa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
For sale maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Pella. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$135,781
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 137 m²
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Arnissa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Arnissa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
For sale maisonette of 107 sq.meters in North Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground …
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
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