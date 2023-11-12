Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Pella Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€800,000
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€300,000
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€280,000
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€260,000
Plot of land in Pefkodasos, Greece
Plot of land
Pefkodasos, Greece
Property Code. 1-842 - Plot FOR SALE in Polikastro Evzonoi for €28.000. Discover the feature…
€28,000
Plot of land in Arachos, Greece
Plot of land
Arachos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 10 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€215,000
Plot of land in Zervi, Greece
Plot of land
Zervi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 313 sq.meters in Pella. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€125,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pella, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 7 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€700,000
Plot of land in Ekklisiochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ekklisiochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has building permission of 10…
€250,000
Plot of land in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 954 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1954 sq.meters in Pella. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€800,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir