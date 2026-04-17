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Seaview Cottages for Sale in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

Edessa Municipality
14
Pella Municipality
3
Cottage Delete
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3 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of living roo…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 285 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
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