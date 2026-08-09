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Residential properties for sale in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

;
Edessa Municipality
20
Pella Municipality
4
Almopia Municipality
3
27 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$283,370
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aravissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aravissos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of living roo…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 433 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 433 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$609,544
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Aravissos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Aravissos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Arnissa, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Arnissa, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Pella. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Arnissa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Arnissa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
For sale maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Pella. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$135,781
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 137 m²
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pella, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pella, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$100,360
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Orma, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Orma, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 285 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage
Mesimeri, Greece
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki…
$172,970
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$460,476
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 410 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 369 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 369 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Pella, Greece
Cottage
Pella, Greece
Area 295 m²
For sale a cottage of 295 sq.m in the town of Yannitsa in the Central Macedonia region of no…
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Arnissa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Arnissa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
For sale maisonette of 107 sq.meters in North Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground …
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Loutraki, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment for sale in Loutraki with an area of 110 square meters. on the 1st floor in a thre…
$242,866
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2 bedroom house in Loutraki, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Loutraki – is one of the most popular resorts, 80 km from Athens. The city lies at the foot …
$308,832
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Property types in Pella Regional Unit

houses

Properties features in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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