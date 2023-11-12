Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Pella Regional Unit

Residential properties for sale in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

Giannitsa
29
Municipality of Pella
29
Edessa
15
Municipality of Edessa
15
45 properties total found
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 107 sq.meters in North Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€200,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Sfendami, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€80,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Eleftherochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Eleftherochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom, …
€100,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€330,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€330,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€100,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Notia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Notia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€250,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Notia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Notia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€80,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Municipality of Pella, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
€170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Agios Pandelimonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Agios Pandelimonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€110,000
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Eleftherochori, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Eleftherochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
€270,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Pella. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€130,000
2 room house in Loutraki, Greece
2 room house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Loutraki – is one of the most popular resorts, 80 km from Athens. The city lies at the foot …
€280,000
2 room house in Loutraki, Greece
2 room house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment for sale in Loutraki with an area of 110 square meters. on the 1st floor in a thre…
€220,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with bright in Nea Zoi, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with bright
Nea Zoi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Athens West: Peristeri - 67 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
€120,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Sfendami, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Aiginio, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aiginio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of o…
€110,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Loutros, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Loutros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€106,000
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pella, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale acottage of 295 sq.m in the town of Yannitsa in the Central Macedonia region of nor…
€370,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartments situated in a residential complex in the picturesque mountain village ne…
€34,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Samari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Samari, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in North Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
€525,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€185,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€400,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Platanos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platanos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€170,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Edessa, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Edessa, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…
€450,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Pella, Greece
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
€300,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Pella. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€150,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€220,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Aiginio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€265,000

Property types in Pella Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir