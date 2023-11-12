UAE
Greece
Residential
Pella Regional Unit
Residential properties for sale in Pella Regional Unit, Greece
Giannitsa
29
Municipality of Pella
29
Edessa
15
Municipality of Edessa
15
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Sfendami, Greece
11
3
500 m²
4
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€250,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
4
1
107 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 107 sq.meters in North Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€200,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Sfendami, Greece
4
1
130 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€80,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Eleftherochori, Greece
2
1
78 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom, …
€100,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Alonia, Greece
4
2
285 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€330,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alonia, Greece
6
2
360 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€330,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Sfendami, Greece
5
1
180 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€100,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Notia, Greece
3
1
96 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Notia, Greece
4
1
130 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€80,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view
Municipality of Pella, Greece
5
2
180 m²
2
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
€170,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Agios Pandelimonas, Greece
5
1
120 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€110,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Eleftherochori, Greece
4
180 m²
3
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
€270,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
110 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Pella. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€130,000
Recommend
2 room house
Loutraki, Greece
3
2
800 m²
Loutraki – is one of the most popular resorts, 80 km from Athens. The city lies at the foot …
€280,000
Recommend
2 room house
Loutraki, Greece
2
2
110 m²
Apartment for sale in Loutraki with an area of 110 square meters. on the 1st floor in a thre…
€220,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with bright
Nea Zoi, Greece
2
1
67 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment -- Athens West: Peristeri - 67 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
€120,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sfendami, Greece
4
1
143 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aiginio, Greece
4
1
65 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of o…
€110,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Loutros, Greece
4
1
100 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€106,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pella, Greece
1
295 m²
1
For sale acottage of 295 sq.m in the town of Yannitsa in the Central Macedonia region of nor…
€370,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
2
68 m²
1
For sale apartments situated in a residential complex in the picturesque mountain village ne…
€34,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Samari, Greece
7
340 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in North Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
€525,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Alonia, Greece
9
4
220 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€185,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
8
3
300 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€400,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platanos, Greece
4
2
240 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€170,000
Recommend
Cottage 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Edessa, Greece
10
3
450 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…
€450,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Pella, Greece
4
1
225 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
€300,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
4
2
184 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Pella. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€150,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
7
3
350 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€220,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Aiginio, Greece
7
3
300 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€265,000
Recommend
