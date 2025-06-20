Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pefka Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Pefka Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$720,091
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pefka Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go