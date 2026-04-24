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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Patras, Greece

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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Gr…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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