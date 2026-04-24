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Cottages for sale in Patras, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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