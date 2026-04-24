Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Patras
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Patras, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 800 m² in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Area 800 m²
Α 2-star hotel, of 800 sqm, located in a central spot of Patras, is for sale. It has 24 room…
$1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go