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Apartments for sale in Patras, Greece

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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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