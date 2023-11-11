Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Paros Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Paros Regional Unit, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 22,000 sq.m. in the region of Kipozhl. On the territory with t…
€750,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 210,000 square meters.m. in the Cyclades region. On the territ…
€2,00M
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 7750 sq.m. in the Kipozhala region. On the territory of the bu…
€350,000
Plot of land in Parikia, Greece
Plot of land
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7750 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has structure, electricity supply…
€350,000
Plot of land in Agkeria, Greece
Plot of land
Agkeria, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
Ref: 1138 - For sale Paros Land total area of 1200 square meters, suitable for tourist inves…
€85,000
Plot of land in Parikia, Greece
Plot of land
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 210000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 5159…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Naousa, Greece
Plot of land
Naousa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 500 s…
€750,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir