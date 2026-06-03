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Terraced Houses for sale in Paros Regional Unit, Greece

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Paros Municipality
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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Paros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Paros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 000 m²
Paros Residence 170 sq.m. – 5,000 sq.m. Plot – 3 Bedrooms, Private Pool – 1/6 Co-Ownership f…
$254,876
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Property types in Paros Regional Unit

villas

Properties features in Paros Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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