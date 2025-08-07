Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Parikia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Parikia, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Parikia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
An exceptional, furnished villa is for sale in the heart of Parikia, in the beautiful island…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go