Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Parikia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Parikia, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Parikia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greec…
$353,697
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes