Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Parikia

Residential properties for sale in Parikia, Greece

1 property total found
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Parikia, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greec…
€340,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir