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Cottages in Paramythia, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paramythia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paramythia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of…
$103,902
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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