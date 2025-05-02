Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Paralia, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$545,360
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$304,601
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$287,029
