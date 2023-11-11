Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Gerakini beach

Lands for sale in Gerakini beach, Greece

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
Gerakini SALE Plot for construction Area: 3677 m2, Code. HPS3966, 650.000 €
€650,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€155,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8268 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€300,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€350,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€160,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2700 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€350,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€140,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4816 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€560,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5497 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€550,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5538 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has well, water suppl…
€550,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€110,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€70,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2080 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
€600,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 449 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water suppl…
€150,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 422 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water suppl…
€135,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3613 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€450,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4770 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€2,60M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5658 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€1,06M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 675 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€170,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir