Commercial real estate in Gerakini beach, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from …
€160,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 182 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the f…
€180,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 420 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the f…
€1,000,000
