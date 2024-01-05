Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Area: Panorama
€365,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1004 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, water s…
€600,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2036 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 3500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€350,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 009 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2009 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has building permission of 20…
€700,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 245 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elect…
€100,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 42000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€430,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3800 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has building permission of 20…
€1,60M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6938 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€2,45M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The land has a sea view
€100,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€750,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1056 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€800,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€800,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 020 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2020 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€1,65M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€550,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
