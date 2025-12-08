Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pamvotida Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Pamvotida Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Platania, Greece
1 room Cottage
Platania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 87 m²
For Sale – Detached House in Drosochori, Ioannina For sale in the beautiful area of Dros…
$257,547
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pamvotida Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go