Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pallini Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Studio apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Studio apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Property Code: HPS5279 - Studio FOR SALE in Pallini Center for € 255.000 . This 56.05 sq. m…
$269,548
Leave a request
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 138 m²
Complex with 5 studios for rent is located in the center of Polychrono village 200 meters fr…
$470,605
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Apartments for sale in the tourist town of Pefkohori are only 60 m from the sandy beach. Ide…
$188,327
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go