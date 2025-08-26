Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Paliani Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming Traditional Estate with Stone House – 6,945.40m² Plot in CreteAn exceptional opport…
Price on request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale dilapidated housing, 0-storey cottage with an area of 49 square meters on the islan…
$326,268
Properties features in Paliani Municipal Unit, Greece

