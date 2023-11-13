Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Palaio Faliro
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Palaio Faliro, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living…
€500,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€310,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir