Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Palaia Phokaia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Palaia Phokaia, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in Thymari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes