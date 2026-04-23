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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Paiania, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa in Paiania, Greece
Villa
Paiania, Greece
Area 700 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover ultimate luxury in a serene environment…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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