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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Paiania, Greece

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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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