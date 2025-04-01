Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Paiania
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Paiania, Greece

Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$383,475
