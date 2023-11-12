Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Paiania, Greece

Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€520,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Paiania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€535,000
