Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Paiania
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Paiania, Greece

сommercial property
8
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Manufacture in Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
Area 1 323 m²
Ref: 1127 - For sale Paiania VRESTEZA Land total area 1323 sq.m. The land has a total of 18 …
€13,000
Manufacture in Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
Area 1 525 m²
Ref: 1129 - VRANGOS TSALMEZA Paianias SALE Land total area 1525 sq.m. The land has 5 rows an…
€15,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir