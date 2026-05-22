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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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