Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ormylia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Ormylia, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 210 square meters in Halkidiki. The first floor co…
$250,732
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go