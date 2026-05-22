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Seaview Townhouses in Ormylia, Greece

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Ormylia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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