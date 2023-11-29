Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Ormylia, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 8 plots of total area 12300 sq.m. in the area of ​​Kalyves. There is a possibility …
€550,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale plot of 1037 square meters, located in the village of Sithonia Peninsula. T…
€470,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 50000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water…
€500,000
