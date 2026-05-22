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Hotels and hotel rooms in Ormylia, Greece

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Hotel 150 m² in Ormylia, Greece
Hotel 150 m²
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 150 m²
For sale hotel of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels. Ground floo…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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