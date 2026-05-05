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Hotels and hotel rooms in Oraiokastro Municipal Unit, Greece

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Hotel 4 390 m² in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Hotel 4 390 m²
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Area 4 390 m²
3-star hotel in operation with 109 rooms, situated on a 38,510 square meter plot in the area…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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