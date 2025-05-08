Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Oitylos Municipal Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Oitylos Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Hotel 180 m² in Koita, Greece
Hotel 180 m²
Koita, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale hotel of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The hotel has 3 levels. Semi-basement consis…
$362,915
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 2 577 m² in Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Hotel 2 577 m²
Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 577 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2577 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A view of …
$3,93M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
