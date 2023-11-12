Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Northern Aegean, Greece

18 properties total found
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 3888 sq.m. on the islands of Greece. Water was supplied on th…
€530,000
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 square meters.m. on the islands of Greece
€340,000
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 3500 sq.m. in the region of Sporada. On the territory of the b…
€800,000
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
The site is located on the island of Samos. Dodecanes or Southern Sporades — archipelago in …
€6,08M
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
Land for sale in the area of 20226 sq.m. on the islands of Greece. On the territory with the…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 214,000 sq.m. in the region of Sporada. The land is located on…
€720,000
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 9000 sq.m. in Attica. On the territory, the land has the oppor…
€500,000
Plot of land in Nenita, Greece
Plot of land
Nenita, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1409 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for a build…
€71,000
Plot of land in Avgonyma, Greece
Plot of land
Avgonyma, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13500 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€200,000
Plot of land in Stavlos, Greece
Plot of land
Stavlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 214000 sq.meters in the Sporades. The plot of land is located on the seafro…
€720,000
Plot of land in Katarraktis, Greece
Plot of land
Katarraktis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 76000 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has building permission of 2500 s…
€1,80M
Plot of land in Skala Sykamineas, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Sykamineas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20226 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has building permission of 4045 s…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Drosia, Greece
Plot of land
Drosia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is a land of 10658 sq.m. in Samos, Greece. The island of Samos is located at the mo…
€6,08M
Plot of land in Petra, Greece
Plot of land
Petra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 27000 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has building permission of…
€270,000
Plot of land in Chios, Greece
Plot of land
Chios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Chios island There is a possibility to built a hotel of more …
€3,00M
Plot of land in Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on Islands
€340,000
Plot of land in Mistegna, Greece
Plot of land
Mistegna, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 3888 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€530,000
Plot of land in Varos, Greece
Plot of land
Varos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale, a land plot of 92.000 sq.m on the island of Lemnos in the area of Kotsinas. It is …
€205,000
