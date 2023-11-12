Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Northern Aegean, Greece

Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Northern Aegean, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Northern Aegean, Greece
Area 480 m²
Offered for sale hotel on Samos. The 480 m2 hotel is located on a plot of 12,000 m2 with unl…
€1,35M
Commercial in Northern Aegean, Greece
Commercial
Northern Aegean, Greece
Area 5 000 m²
Offered for sale Building 5.000sq.m of the Samos building
€1,50M
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Northern Aegean, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Northern Aegean, Greece
Area 550 m²
Offered for sale building ( architectural chamber ) on the island of Mytilini. An object of …
€325,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mesotopos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesotopos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a building (preserved building ) on the island of Mytilini The pro…
€325,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Vathy, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale building of 5.000 sq.m in Vathi area, Samos island
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Drosia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Drosia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale building of 580 sq.m in Vathi area,Samos island
€150,000
Hotel 1 room with fridge, with furnishings in Mytilene, Greece
Hotel 1 room with fridge, with furnishings
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 170 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a Traditional Guesthouses Complex (hotel) The hotel is located on Lesvos i…
€2,45M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Manolates, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Manolates, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a complex of 480 sq.m located in Samos island. The complex sits on a plot of 12.00…
€1,35M

