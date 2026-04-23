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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Northern Aegean, Greece

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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated o…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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