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Seaview Villas for Sale in North Aegean, Greece

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Villa 5 bedrooms in North Aegean, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
North Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 …
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in North Aegean, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
North Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-b…
$513,608
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in North Aegean, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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