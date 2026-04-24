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Townhouses for sale in North Aegean, Greece

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3 bedroom townthouse in North Aegean, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
North Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 109 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The maison…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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