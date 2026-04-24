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Seaview Cottages for Sale in North Aegean, Greece

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Cottage 6 bedrooms in North Aegean, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
North Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one storeroom.…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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