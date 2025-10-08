Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nikiti
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Nikiti, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury 300 sq.m. Villa in Sithonia – Comfort, Elegance & Stunning Views Nestled in one…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go