Seaview Villas for Sale in Nikiti, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 bedroom apartment in Moles Kalyves, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The apartment is located in front of the sea in a complex 1 km from Moles Kalyva village. Th…
$181,596
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction maisonette 75 sq.m. in Nikiti, Halkidiki.The house consists of t…
$308,589
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 40 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fourth floor…
$83,433
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- East Attica: Vari-Varkiza -- Asyrmatos 215 Sq.m., 4 Be…
$948,229
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Property Code: HPS5569 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 370.000 . This 134.48 sq…
$423,658
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 25 square meters in Thessaloniki. The facility has air conditioning, h…
$97,149
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale is a 3-storey villa of 150 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The …
$502,886
1 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
The apartment is located in a popular tourist village Pefkohori 250 meters to the sandy beac…
$188,448
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens Center: Galatsi -- Perivolia 180 Sq.m., 4 Bedro…
$559,798
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Property Code: HPS5568 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 295.000 . This 109.03 sq…
$337,781
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Flogita, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 46 sq.m. on the Kassandra peninsula, the region of Halkidiki under con…
$171,439
3 bedroom house in Greece
3 bedroom house
Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This exclusive project with villas for sale in Kalyves, Apokoronas, Crete is a unique coasta…
$626,060
